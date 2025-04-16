Office Space Leasing Surges as Demand Soars
The net leasing of office space in major Indian cities increased by 54% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, driven by demand from corporates. JLL India reports that gross leasing also rose significantly, marking the highest first-quarter leasing recorded in recent years.
- Country:
- India
Office space leasing across India's seven major cities witnessed substantial growth during the first quarter of the year, with a net leasing increase of 54% year-on-year, according to real estate consultant JLL India. This surge is largely attributed to heightened demand for workspaces among corporates.
The net absorption figure, as explained by JLL, considers the new floor space taken up, subtracting any vacated spaces. It notably excludes pre-committed spaces until they are physically occupied.
Additionally, gross leasing saw a remarkable 28% rise, signaling the highest first-quarter performance among prior calendar years. This metric encompasses all lease agreements finalized within the period, except for term renewals or discussions without concluded contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Factories Hit By Trade Turbulence: A Struggle With Tariffs and Demand
Surge in Ola Electric Registrations Reflects Strong Market Demand
Air Cargo Dips, Passenger Demand Soars in February 2025 Despite Leap Year Distortion
Tensions Rise as Sanjay Nirupam Demands Justice in Gudi Padwa Clash
Tragedy Spurs Protest: Thane Citizens Demand Action