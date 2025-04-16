Delhi Sets Benchmark with Highest Minimum Wages Nationwide

In a move that sets Delhi apart as a leader in worker compensation, the state has announced new minimum wage rates, making it one of the highest-paying regions in India. Labour Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the increase on Wednesday, underscoring the administration's commitment to enhancing worker welfare.

Effective from April 1, the revised wages impact approximately 40 lakh workers across the city. Under the new pay structure, unskilled workers will see their monthly income rise to Rs 18,456, up from Rs 18,066. Semi-skilled workers, who possess basic technical skills, will now earn Rs 20,371, compared to the previous Rs 19,929.

The Delhi government has emphasized strict enforcement, warning employers of severe consequences for non-compliance. The wage hike also affects skilled and experienced workers, boosting their monthly pay to Rs 21,917. Graduates stand to earn Rs 23,836, reflecting the state's commitment to competitive compensation, Mishra confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)