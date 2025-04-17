Inside the Clandestine Operation: Assad's Escape and Wealth Flight

Bashar al-Assad used a private jet to move his wealth and confidants out of Syria as rebel forces approached Damascus. A detailed operation, orchestrated by top economic adviser Yasar Ibrahim, involved leasing a plane for transporting valuable items, relatives, and key aides to the UAE through four flights.

The aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 600 with a Gambian registration, executed rapid back-to-back trips, narrates Reuters' investigation. These flights occurred in the 48 hours preceding the regime's anticipated collapse, while Assad himself fled to Russia, marking the government's undisclosed extraction scheme.

With his regime on the brink, urgently secured funds and documents were spirited away to preserve connections and safeguard extensive economic networks. Despite heavy Western sanctions, the move was undertaken with support from trusted internal networks and external actors in the Middle East.

