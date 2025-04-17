Market Turbulence: A Bullish Optimism Amid Tariff Talks and Falling Insurer Stocks

On the final trading day of the week, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures saw a slight upward trend, with investors' eyes keenly focused on ongoing U.S.-Japan tariff discussions. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth shares experienced a sharp decline after the insurer lowered its annual profit forecast due to anticipated high medical costs.

The semiconductor sector witnessed a semblance of recovery, buoyed by positive results from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which lifted U.S. chip stocks. However, Intel's shares slackened after reports indicated a requirement for licensing to market its advanced AI chips to China.

Additionally, Federal Reserve concerns over inflation and market vulnerabilities amidst President Trump's tariff policies were heightened. Noteworthy was the decline in betting chances for a May interest rate cut, as market volatility continues to paint an unsettled picture for major Wall Street indexes.

