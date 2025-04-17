Tata Steel Tubes Achieves Milestone: One Million Tonnes in Production and Sales
Tata Steel's tube division reports surpassing one million tonnes in both production and sales for FY25. The company, a top tube and pipe producer in India, credits its success to a diverse portfolio and focus on innovative, value-added solutions to meet varied industrial needs.
- India
Tata Steel announced on Thursday that its tube division has achieved a substantial milestone, surpassing one million tonnes in production and sales in FY25.
The tubes division of Tata Steel, a premier manufacturer of tubes and pipes in India with facilities located in the eastern and northern regions, attributes this success to strategic solutions and a diverse product lineup.
Prabhat Kumar, Vice President of Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), highlighted the importance of their diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions, which have equipped them to fulfill the evolving demands of numerous industries.
