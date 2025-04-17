Left Menu

Tata Steel Tubes Achieves Milestone: One Million Tonnes in Production and Sales

Tata Steel's tube division reports surpassing one million tonnes in both production and sales for FY25. The company, a top tube and pipe producer in India, credits its success to a diverse portfolio and focus on innovative, value-added solutions to meet varied industrial needs.

Updated: 17-04-2025 18:48 IST
Tata Steel announced on Thursday that its tube division has achieved a substantial milestone, surpassing one million tonnes in production and sales in FY25.

The tubes division of Tata Steel, a premier manufacturer of tubes and pipes in India with facilities located in the eastern and northern regions, attributes this success to strategic solutions and a diverse product lineup.

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President of Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), highlighted the importance of their diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions, which have equipped them to fulfill the evolving demands of numerous industries.

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

