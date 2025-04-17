Tata Steel Tubes Achieves Milestone: One Million Tonnes in Production and Sales

Tata Steel announced on Thursday that its tube division has achieved a substantial milestone, surpassing one million tonnes in production and sales in FY25.

The tubes division of Tata Steel, a premier manufacturer of tubes and pipes in India with facilities located in the eastern and northern regions, attributes this success to strategic solutions and a diverse product lineup.

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President of Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), highlighted the importance of their diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions, which have equipped them to fulfill the evolving demands of numerous industries.

