Sunscreen Saga: HUL and Honasa Reach Truce Over Advertisement Dispute
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Honasa Consumer Ltd have reached a settlement in their legal battle over controversial sunscreen advertisements. HUL agreed to remove disputed references to Honasa, while both companies agreed to take down their contentious ads temporarily, with further court hearings pending.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) assured the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it will remove alleged disparaging references to Honasa Consumer Ltd from its Lakme sunscreen advertisements.
Both companies agreed to a temporary truce, agreeing to remove contentious advertisements, as the Delhi and Bombay High Courts oversaw the proceedings. As part of the settlement, HUL will discontinue certain ads to better foster competition in sun protection products.
However, recent developments have not cooled tensions completely, with legal proceedings set to continue. This high-profile case underscores the intense competition and scrutiny in India's fast-moving consumer goods sector, especially in the burgeoning sun care market.
