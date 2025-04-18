Wardwizard Innovations Slashes EV Prices to Boost Adoption
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has reduced prices of its electric two-wheelers by up to Rs 13,000. This move is aimed at accelerating electric vehicle adoption in India and attracting a broader range of consumers. The revised pricing affects models like Wolf 31AH, Nanu, and Wolf Eco.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer, announced a significant reduction in its product prices on Friday. The company, renowned for its Joy brand of electric two-wheelers, has slashed prices by up to Rs 13,000.
This strategic move is aimed at fast-tracking the adoption of electric vehicles across India, the company revealed in a statement. With an eye on expanding its market share, Wardwizard seeks to enhance accessibility and appeal to a broader consumer base.
The price cuts apply to various models in its lineup, including the Wolf 31AH, Nanu plays, and Wolf Eco, as the Gujarat-based firm works toward solidifying its presence in the burgeoning EV market.
