Tragic Plunge: Cable Car Disaster South of Naples

A tragic cable car accident south of Naples has left four dead, including three tourists, when the car plunged into a ravine. The fatal incident raises questions about the safety protocols of such popular tourist attractions.

Among the deceased are a British woman, an Israeli woman, and an Italian driver. The tragedy occurred shortly after the seasonal ride, which offers stunning views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples, reopened. Initial reports suggest a cable snapped, causing the car to stop close to the top station before falling into the ravine.

While rescue operations faced severe weather challenges, the event has prompted local prosecutors to investigate potential manslaughter. Safety inspections and regular checks were reportedly in place, yet the cause remains a mystery. Such accidents are not unprecedented in Italy, with similar past incidents leading to multiple fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)