Chennai’s New Rail Marvel: AC EMU Revolutionizes Suburban Commute

In a significant boost to Chennai's suburban rail network, the city witnessed the launch of the first AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train on Saturday. The route extends from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu, a pivotal corridor in the region known for its bustling commuter traffic.

This newly introduced train offers heightened comfort with features such as automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways, and a passenger information system. Engineered for a Metro-like experience, the service aims to provide a hassle-free travel experience for thousands of everyday passengers.

With ticket prices ranging from Rs 35 to Rs 105, the initiative by Southern Railway is a response to the growing demand for improved infrastructure. The AC EMU is expected to cater to six services daily, excluding Sundays, offering enhanced travel for office-goers and other regular commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)