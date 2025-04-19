Tragic Collision in Gujarat: Three Dead in Fiery Car Crash

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Rajkot district, where a car crash led to a fire, claiming three lives, officials reported. The vehicles, carrying multiple passengers, burst into flames after a head-on collision.

Three individuals suffered severe injuries and were admitted to Rajkot civil hospital. Rescue efforts are underway to locate a missing three-year-old girl.

The collision occurred near Sardhar village on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway, highlighting the severity and danger involved in the fiery accident.

