Tragic Collision in Gujarat: Three Dead in Fiery Car Crash

A catastrophic car collision in Gujarat's Rajkot district resulted in three deaths and three severe injuries. The accident involved two vehicles which caught fire after the crash, leaving a three-year-old girl missing. The incident occurred near Sardhar village on the highway connecting Rajkot to Bhavnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:31 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Rajkot district, where a car crash led to a fire, claiming three lives, officials reported. The vehicles, carrying multiple passengers, burst into flames after a head-on collision.

Three individuals suffered severe injuries and were admitted to Rajkot civil hospital. Rescue efforts are underway to locate a missing three-year-old girl.

The collision occurred near Sardhar village on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway, highlighting the severity and danger involved in the fiery accident.

