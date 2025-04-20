Unexpected Collision: Mini Bus Meets Aircraft at Bengaluru Airport

In an unusual incident at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, a mini bus struck a stationary Indigo aircraft, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The collision involved the undercarriage of a non-operational aircraft and was caused by a vehicle from a third-party ground handling agency. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Indigo Airlines stated that they are aware of the incident and assured that investigations are underway with all necessary safety protocols followed, maintaining the safety of passengers and personnel as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)