Unexpected Collision: Mini Bus Meets Aircraft at Bengaluru Airport
A mini bus collided with a stationary aircraft at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. No injuries were reported. The incident involved a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency and a non-operational Indigo airline aircraft. Investigations are ongoing as safety protocols were followed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:49 IST
In an unusual incident at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, a mini bus struck a stationary Indigo aircraft, an official confirmed on Sunday.
The collision involved the undercarriage of a non-operational aircraft and was caused by a vehicle from a third-party ground handling agency. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Indigo Airlines stated that they are aware of the incident and assured that investigations are underway with all necessary safety protocols followed, maintaining the safety of passengers and personnel as a priority.
