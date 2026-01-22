Left Menu

ASEAN's Diplomatic Push: Can Peace Be Achieved in Myanmar?

The Philippines, as ASEAN chair, hosted a significant meeting with influential Myanmar political groups to advance the stalled peace plan. Efforts focused on de-escalation and aid facilitation. Despite the military's absence, the meeting saw cautious optimism for dialogue, amid Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict and contested elections.

In an ambitious bid to rejuvenate the stagnant peace process in Myanmar, the Philippines, currently heading ASEAN, convened key political assemblies from the conflict-torn nation this week. The meeting, hosted in Tagaytay, aimed to invigorate dialogue and propose strategies for de-escalating the civil unrest that has gripped Myanmar since the 2021 coup.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, taking charge as ASEAN's special envoy, extended discussions towards effective aid delivery and constructive political dialogue. Although Myanmar's military government abstained from participation, Lazaro reported productive interactions focusing on the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, a peace framework established in 2021.

With a record marred by previous failures, ASEAN's recent attempts offer a glimmer of hope amidst entrenched conflicts. As Myanmar embarks on a contentious election process, shadowed by claims of manipulation to sustain military dominance, diplomatic efforts aim to forge a path to stability and dialogue among divided factions.

