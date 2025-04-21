Left Menu

UAE-India Collaboration: CARACAL and ICOMM Launch Firearm Facility in Hyderabad

CARACAL, a UAE small arms manufacturer and part of EDGE Group, has partnered with ICOMM Tele Ltd to open a small arms manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The venture marks a significant step in UAE-India defense ties, supporting India's armed forces and export demands under a technology transfer agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:47 IST
UAE-India Collaboration: CARACAL and ICOMM Launch Firearm Facility in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for defense collaboration, CARACAL, a prominent small arms manufacturer from the United Arab Emirates and part of the EDGE Group, has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This strategic initiative is in partnership with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company under Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

The newly established facility will prioritize the production of a wide array of advanced weaponry. Among the items listed for production are the CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle and the CAR 817 assault rifle, alongside several models of sniper rifles and combat pistols. This facility intends to meet the advanced arms needs of India's defense forces and serve global export demands.

Highlighting the technological transfer agreement, this development is seen as a major milestone in strengthening UAE-India defense relations. ICOMM Tele Managing Director Sumanth Paturu underlined this as a contribution towards India's self-reliance vision, while CARACAL CEO Hamad Alameri emphasized its alignment with the Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025