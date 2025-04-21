UAE-India Collaboration: CARACAL and ICOMM Launch Firearm Facility in Hyderabad

In a landmark move for defense collaboration, CARACAL, a prominent small arms manufacturer from the United Arab Emirates and part of the EDGE Group, has inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This strategic initiative is in partnership with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company under Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

The newly established facility will prioritize the production of a wide array of advanced weaponry. Among the items listed for production are the CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle and the CAR 817 assault rifle, alongside several models of sniper rifles and combat pistols. This facility intends to meet the advanced arms needs of India's defense forces and serve global export demands.

Highlighting the technological transfer agreement, this development is seen as a major milestone in strengthening UAE-India defense relations. ICOMM Tele Managing Director Sumanth Paturu underlined this as a contribution towards India's self-reliance vision, while CARACAL CEO Hamad Alameri emphasized its alignment with the Make in India initiative.

