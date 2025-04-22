Asian Markets Struggle Amid Trump's Trade Woes

Asian markets have shown mixed performance amid escalating concerns about U.S. investments influenced by President Donald Trump's trade strategies. This hesitation in trading impacted various Asian benchmarks such as Japan's Nikkei 225, which fell by 0.3% to 34,174.38, while South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.2% to 2,493.19.

On Wall Street, sharp declines continued, with the S&P 500 plummeting by 2.4%, pulling the index 16% below its previous record high. Simultaneously, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 971 points, marking a 2.5% drop, driven by significant losses in Tesla and Nvidia.

This financial turmoil has also impacted U.S. government bonds and the dollar, with both witnessing declines despite traditionally being considered safe investments. Analysts attribute this anomaly to policy measures directly emanating from Washington, which are fueling fear and could potentially harm their standing as secure assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)