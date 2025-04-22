Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Tying U.S. Drug Prices to International Rates

The Trump Administration may link U.S. drug prices to lower international prices, posing a major concern for pharmaceutical companies. This policy could disrupt U.S. healthcare and biosciences innovation. Industry trade groups and officials are divided on the impact, especially amid previous failed attempts for similar pricing reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:32 IST
Trump Administration Considers Tying U.S. Drug Prices to International Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump Administration is exploring a potential policy to tie U.S. drug prices to the lower costs paid in other developed countries, marking a significant concern for the pharmaceutical industry. This move aims to address the disparity where the U.S. pays significantly more for medications.

According to two sources, who chose to remain anonymous, it is expected that this policy would emerge from agencies overseeing Medicare and Medicaid. The initiative reflects a longstanding phrase of the Trump Administration's aim to bring down the soaring prices of pharmaceuticals in the nation.

While facing numerous hurdles, including logistical and political, industry experts highlight potential challenges such as implementing the policy and its wide-reaching effects on the healthcare market. Stakeholders express concern over potential disruptions to innovation in U.S. biosciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025