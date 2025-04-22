CCI Clears Bharat Forge's Acquisition of AAM India with Modifications

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for Bharat Forge Ltd's acquisition of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt Ltd, contingent upon voluntarily offered modifications by the involved parties.

While the specifics of these modifications have yet to be disclosed, the approval follows a period during which the CCI sought public feedback on the proposed transaction, due to preliminary concerns about market competition.

Bharat Forge, a leading supplier of forged components across various sectors, will join forces with AAM India Manufacturing, known for producing axles for commercial vehicles. The approval underscores CCI's role in monitoring anti-competitive business practices.

