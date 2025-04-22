Left Menu

Forging Global Connections: Telangana CM's Diplomatic Journey to Hiroshima

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Hiroshima's Prefectural Assembly Speaker and legislators during his visit to Japan. The trip emphasized cooperation in clean energy, electric mobility, and green hydrogen. Delegates also paid tribute at memorials, seeking stronger ties between Telangana and Hiroshima.

Forging Global Connections: Telangana CM's Diplomatic Journey to Hiroshima
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, currently visiting Japan, engaged in talks with Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Speaker Takashi Nakamoto and local legislators, exploring avenues for collaboration and exchange.

During the discussions, Reddy lauded Hiroshima as a beacon of hope, echoing Telangana's own journey of transformation through perseverance and responsibility.

The visit involved ceremonial events, strategic meetings, and tributes to historical sites, underlining Telangana's intent to fortify partnerships in diverse sectors, including clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

