Chhattisgarh Signs Landmark MoU to Boost Textile Sector and Employment

The government of Chhattisgarh has forged a significant partnership with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announced at the FAB Show in Mumbai. This agreement is poised to position the state as a nucleus for textile and apparel manufacturing, promising substantial economic growth and employment generation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai utilized the event to engage with potential investors and industry leaders, presenting Chhattisgarh's robust vision for its textile sector. The MoU aims to establish the CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur, a pivotal move slated to stimulate investment and development within the industry.

The establishment of a new National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Nava Raipur, at a cost of Rs 271 crore, underscores the state's commitment to skill development and innovation. Emphasizing the rich potential of local materials like the kosa cocoon, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing infrastructural projects and favorable policies to further attract investment and foster enterprise growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)