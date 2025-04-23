Waaree Energies Sees Over Two-Fold Profit Surge in Q1

Waaree Energies' shares saw a significant rise of more than 15% on Wednesday following the announcement of its over two-fold net profit growth for the quarter ending March 31.

The stock leaped 15.10% on BSE, hitting Rs 3,006.15, and spiked 19.45% at its highest point during intra-day trading. On NSE, it climbed 14.75% to Rs 3,002 apiece.

The company credited this financial boost to heightened revenues, which saw a 37.69% increase year-on-year, while the PAT for the fiscal year soared by 254.49%, marking substantial progress in the firm's economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)