LTIMindtree Gains Amid Challenging Macro Environment

LTIMindtree reported a 2.53% growth in net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 1,128.6 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew to Rs 9,771 crore. Despite a challenging macro environment, key verticals and geographies fueled growth. However, certain sectors and regions saw revenue declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:58 IST
LTIMindtree has announced a 2.53% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, amounting to Rs 1,128.6 crore. This increase follows last year's profits of Rs 1,100.7 crore, with annual profits reaching Rs 4,602 crore, marginally higher than the previous fiscal year.

Revenue in the March 2025 quarter climbed to Rs 9,771 crore from Rs 8,893 crore the year prior. However, the company's pretax profit margin slightly compressed to 13.8% from 14.7% a year ago, yet remained consistent with the preceding quarter.

Challenges persist in the macroeconomic landscape, according to CEO Debashis Chatterjee, although key industry sectors and geographic areas contributed to overall growth. Despite this, sectors such as consumer business, healthcare, and life sciences saw revenue declines, and European and North American markets experienced slight drops in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company's workforce decreased slightly, while utilization improved marginally, and a stable attrition rate was noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

