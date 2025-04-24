Market Animals: A Closer Look at Bullish Stocks and Tariff Tensions

Animal imagery has played a significant role in financial markets since the 1870s, and today, it once again highlights the markets' precarious nature. As traders navigate this week's bullish U.S. stocks rebound—dubbed a 'dead cat bounce'—the conversation centers on whether these gains are sustainable amid tariff uncertainties.

The decline in U.S. equity futures after two days of Wall Street rises, driven by potential softer China tariffs, suggests the possibility of a short-lived market reversal. Concerns over minor fluctuations, akin to Chicken Little's fear of the sky falling, may overshadow future rallies predicted by Capital Economics, all contingent on President Donald Trump's volatile trade rhetoric.

Meanwhile, fading stock market gains and fluctuating currencies reflect ongoing market instability. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments signal potential de-escalation with China, yet, unresolved tariff issues, compounded by weak purchasing manager index readings and rising U.S. slowdown signals, pose risks to sustained market recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)