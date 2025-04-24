Uttar Pradesh Steps Forward with Ambitious Leather and Footwear Policy 2025

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is on the verge of rolling out the new Leather and Footwear Policy-2025. A statement released on Thursday confirmed that the draft of the policy has been finalized and is pending approval. This policy aims to significantly contribute to Uttar Pradesh's USD 1 trillion economy target.

Kanpur, a major hub for leather and footwear exports, will be at the core of this strategic drive. The government outlined the policy's goal to enhance production, boost exports, and elevate the global presence of the leather and footwear sector, alongside increasing state revenue.

The new policy aims to foster the development of leather and footwear clusters and private industrial parks, offering compelling incentives to developers. With capital subsidies and stamp duty exemptions, these parks are slated for completion within five years, prioritizing green and open spaces. The initiative is expected to stimulate investment, create jobs, and cement Uttar Pradesh's leadership in the leather sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)