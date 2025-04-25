Left Menu

Kinley Soda: A Leader in India's Beverage Market

Kinley Soda by Coca-Cola India has surpassed Rs 1,500 crore in revenue, becoming a top player in the soda segment. The brand's success is attributed to consumer trust, innovation, and a strong market presence across various retail channels in India.

  • India

Beverage giant Coca-Cola India announced that its Kinley Soda brand has achieved a significant financial milestone, having crossed Rs 1,500 crore in revenue in the Indian market, thus emerging as a category leader.

The landmark achievement highlights Coca-Cola India's enduring commitment to catering to the Indian market with focused innovation, informed by data-driven decisions, robust supply chain management, and the prioritization of consumer desires in the refreshment sector, the company stated.

Kinley Soda's success is built on more than two decades of consumer trust, a demand-led product range, and strategic initiatives to ensure accessibility. Available in over 1.4 million retail outlets nationwide, Kinley Soda has firmly established itself as a reliable choice across diverse distribution channels, from local kirana stores to modern trade channels.

