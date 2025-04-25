River Rides High: Bengaluru EV Firm Hits INR 100 Crore Milestone
River, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has achieved INR 100 crore in revenue in just four years. Their flagship scooter, the Indie, is gaining popularity, leading to rapid expansion across India. Co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George emphasize innovation, fueled by notable global investments.
In a remarkable achievement, Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, River, has surpassed INR 100 crore in revenue in just four years since its inception in 2021. The company's flagship electric scooter, Indie, known as the SUV of Scooters, has swiftly gained market traction.
Aravind Mani, CEO and Co-founder of River, expressed pride in the company's rapid ascent, highlighting the power of their robust R&D, manufacturing, and distribution framework. 'The strong base we've built gives us confidence as we scale our distribution and plan new products,' Mani stated.
River plans for aggressive expansion, intending to have a presence in over 100 cities by 2026. Backed by marquee investors including Yamaha Motor Corporation and Toyota Ventures, River aims to revolutionize urban mobility with designs that impact everyday life positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chile Rejects Isolationism for Economic Growth
Mauritius Embraces Solar Innovation with SolarX Accelerator Launch
NZ and Colorado Strengthen Ties with Focus on Innovation and Technology
From Dire Wolves to AI Chips: Groundbreaking Innovations in Science
New US Tariffs Threaten to Derail Taiwan's Economic Growth