River Rides High: Bengaluru EV Firm Hits INR 100 Crore Milestone

In a remarkable achievement, Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, River, has surpassed INR 100 crore in revenue in just four years since its inception in 2021. The company's flagship electric scooter, Indie, known as the SUV of Scooters, has swiftly gained market traction.

Aravind Mani, CEO and Co-founder of River, expressed pride in the company's rapid ascent, highlighting the power of their robust R&D, manufacturing, and distribution framework. 'The strong base we've built gives us confidence as we scale our distribution and plan new products,' Mani stated.

River plans for aggressive expansion, intending to have a presence in over 100 cities by 2026. Backed by marquee investors including Yamaha Motor Corporation and Toyota Ventures, River aims to revolutionize urban mobility with designs that impact everyday life positively.

