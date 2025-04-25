Left Menu

Odisha's Steel Ambitions: Aiming for the Top

Odisha is poised to become a leader in India's steel sector. Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi highlighted the state's target to increase steel production, aiming to account for 50% of the national output by 2030. Investment and job opportunities are set to expand significantly in this sector.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion of economic ambition, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi expressed confidence that the state is set to lead India's steel sector. Addressing the Steel India 2025 event, Manjhi emphasized Odisha's strategic focus on becoming a powerhouse in steel production.

The Chief Minister announced that Odisha's goal is to produce 130 million tonnes of steel by 2030, potentially accounting for half of the country's total output. This initiative is bolstered by recent investment proposals worth Rs 17-lakh crore, gathered during the Utkasrh Odisha business conclave.

Manjhi attributed this surge in opportunities to the 'double engine sarkar'—collaboration between the state's and the Centre's governments—enhancing infrastructure and industrial policies. The efforts are expected to result in 9-lakh new jobs, further establishing Odisha as a key player in India's economic landscape.

