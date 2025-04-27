Left Menu

NFR's Drone Revolution: Cleaning Kerala's Rails in the Sky

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted its first drone-based cleaning at Kamakhya Railway Station. The trial highlighted drones' ability to clean elevated and hard-to-reach areas, improving hygiene and reducing manual labor. This innovation reflects NFR's commitment to technology-driven solutions and adherence to international maintenance standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:58 IST
NFR's Drone Revolution: Cleaning Kerala's Rails in the Sky
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has marked a significant technological milestone by deploying drones for cleaning operations at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam. This pilot initiative, as reported by a senior official, is aimed at reaching and cleaning high-rise and difficult-to-access structures within the station's vicinity, as well as train coaches' roofs and exteriors.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma elaborated that the drone cleaning covered Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, the under-floor wheel lathe shed, and several train coaches, indicating the potential of drones to enhance cleanliness in hard-to-reach areas effortlessly and with precision.

Highlighting the benefits, Sharma explained that this drone operation not only improves access and increases precision but also diminishes reliance on manual labor in hazardous areas. This success sets the stage for broader drone-based cleaning implementations across the NFR network, in line with Indian Railways' vision of adopting innovative, internationally-standard smart maintenance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025