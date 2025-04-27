NFR's Drone Revolution: Cleaning Kerala's Rails in the Sky

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has marked a significant technological milestone by deploying drones for cleaning operations at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam. This pilot initiative, as reported by a senior official, is aimed at reaching and cleaning high-rise and difficult-to-access structures within the station's vicinity, as well as train coaches' roofs and exteriors.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma elaborated that the drone cleaning covered Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, the under-floor wheel lathe shed, and several train coaches, indicating the potential of drones to enhance cleanliness in hard-to-reach areas effortlessly and with precision.

Highlighting the benefits, Sharma explained that this drone operation not only improves access and increases precision but also diminishes reliance on manual labor in hazardous areas. This success sets the stage for broader drone-based cleaning implementations across the NFR network, in line with Indian Railways' vision of adopting innovative, internationally-standard smart maintenance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)