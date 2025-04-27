Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Eyes Potash, Lithium, and Strategic Minerals Expansion

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of Vedanta group, intends to explore potash mining with potential lithium reserves in Rajasthan. The firm seeks to diversify beyond its traditional zinc and silver outputs, aiming to secure critical minerals of strategic interest. It is the preferred bidder for the Dugocha gold block and looks to become a major private mineral exploration company in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:51 IST
Hindustan Zinc Eyes Potash, Lithium, and Strategic Minerals Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a key player in the Vedanta group, aims to deepen its footprint in the mineral sector by venturing into potash mining in Rajasthan, which may also harbor lithium reserves. According to Arun Misra, the company's CEO, diversifying into such critical minerals aligns with HZL's strategic objectives.

The move comes as India seeks to cut back its reliance on potash imports from nations like Russia and Canada. As the largest integrated zinc producer globally, HZL plans to widen its portfolio to include base metals, precious metals, and other minerals of national interest.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc was selected as the preferred bidder for the Dugocha gold block, and its growing interests extend to tungsten and other essential minerals. The company is on track to becoming India's biggest private mineral explorer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025