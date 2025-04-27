Hindustan Zinc Eyes Potash, Lithium, and Strategic Minerals Expansion

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a key player in the Vedanta group, aims to deepen its footprint in the mineral sector by venturing into potash mining in Rajasthan, which may also harbor lithium reserves. According to Arun Misra, the company's CEO, diversifying into such critical minerals aligns with HZL's strategic objectives.

The move comes as India seeks to cut back its reliance on potash imports from nations like Russia and Canada. As the largest integrated zinc producer globally, HZL plans to widen its portfolio to include base metals, precious metals, and other minerals of national interest.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc was selected as the preferred bidder for the Dugocha gold block, and its growing interests extend to tungsten and other essential minerals. The company is on track to becoming India's biggest private mineral explorer.

(With inputs from agencies.)