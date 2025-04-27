Left Menu

Bomb Scare Unravels Drama at Varanasi Airport

A bomb scare at Varanasi airport caused chaos when a Canadian passenger on an IndiGo flight claimed to carry a bomb. This led to a thorough security check, delaying the flight. No explosives were found, and the aircraft departed safely for Bengaluru. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:51 IST
  • India

Panic ensued at Varanasi airport after a foreign passenger aboard a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight alarmed authorities with a bomb threat, police reported on Sunday.

The screenplay unfolded Saturday night as security officials detained the Canadian national following his shocking claim, initiating a flurry of safety checks.

A stringent inspection of the aircraft ensued, with the plane being directed to an isolation bay. However, as per Puneet Gupta, Director of Varanasi airport, no explosive material was uncovered, providing relief to all involved.

The IndiGo crew swiftly notified the Air Traffic Control of the alarming threat. The aircraft was consequently grounded, with all standard security protocols duly followed before receiving clearance to resume its journey to Bengaluru.

Flight 6E 499, initially delayed, eventually departed on Sunday morning after the bomb scare was deemed unfounded. IndiGo expressed gratitude towards passengers for their patience and cooperation throughout the ordeal.

Authorities have confirmed a detailed probe into the matter is currently underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

