Delhi's Bus Network Controversy: AAP vs. BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP government of dismantling Delhi's public transport by removing 2,000 buses, leading to commuter chaos. AAP claims this benefits BJP's capitalist allies through corrupt tendering and warns of increased burdens on citizens. The BJP has not yet responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched serious allegations against the BJP government, accusing it of intentionally dismantling Delhi's public transport system. AAP claims that the removal of 2,000 buses from the capital's roads was done without any substitute plans, creating turmoil for daily commuters.

AAP Chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that this move, which she describes as a deliberate act of sabotage, was made to favor certain capitalist allies of the BJP through unethical tendering practices. She warned that the resulting commuter crisis benefits select companies set to profit from new contracts.

Kakkar further accused the BJP of corruption, suggesting that the actual motive for the bus removal was to gain financially through new tenders. Under the AAP government, Kakkar highlighted that Delhi's transport system had achieved remarkable efficiency before this abrupt disruption. The BJP has yet to respond to these robust allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

