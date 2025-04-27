Left Menu

Hema Malini Advocates Special Economic Package for Mathura's Transformation

BJP MP Hema Malini requested a special economic package for Mathura's development from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Emphasizing the city's tourist influx and infrastructure inadequacy, she highlighted traffic congestion and proposed improvements like a two-lane road and elevating the railway track. Malini urged national highway status for Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Hema Malini has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to sanction a special economic package for Mathura, emphasizing the urgent need for development due to its heavy tourist influx.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Malini highlighted Mathura's infrastructure shortcomings and suggested various improvements including a two-lane road and an elevated railway to ease congestion.

She additionally advocated for the Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route to be declared a National Highway, highlighting its significance to pilgrims and the endorsed support from the UP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

