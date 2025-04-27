Hema Malini Advocates Special Economic Package for Mathura's Transformation
BJP MP Hema Malini requested a special economic package for Mathura's development from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Emphasizing the city's tourist influx and infrastructure inadequacy, she highlighted traffic congestion and proposed improvements like a two-lane road and elevating the railway track. Malini urged national highway status for Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route.
BJP MP Hema Malini has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to sanction a special economic package for Mathura, emphasizing the urgent need for development due to its heavy tourist influx.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Malini highlighted Mathura's infrastructure shortcomings and suggested various improvements including a two-lane road and an elevated railway to ease congestion.
She additionally advocated for the Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route to be declared a National Highway, highlighting its significance to pilgrims and the endorsed support from the UP government.
