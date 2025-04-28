Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitious MRO Expansion Plan
India's Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urges increasing the country's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities, aiming to boost Indian participation from 14% to 50% by 2030. Highlighting India's thriving aviation market, Naidu calls for innovation and expansion, predicting 50 new airports within five years.
India's Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, has emphasized the need to ramp up the country's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities, which are largely conducted overseas.
Speaking at the 'Aviation Horizon 2025' conference organized by AI Engineering Services Ltd in the capital, Naidu highlighted the goal to increase the Indian MRO market's share from 14% to 50% by the year 2030.
With the Indian MRO sector currently valued at USD 1.8 billion, Naidu also noted the expectation of air passenger numbers reaching 300 million by 2030, underscoring plans for 50 new airports over the next five years and 200 more airports over two decades to support this growth.
