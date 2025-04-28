Left Menu

Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitious MRO Expansion Plan

India's Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urges increasing the country's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities, aiming to boost Indian participation from 14% to 50% by 2030. Highlighting India's thriving aviation market, Naidu calls for innovation and expansion, predicting 50 new airports within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:29 IST
Sky's the Limit: India's Ambitious MRO Expansion Plan
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

India's Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, has emphasized the need to ramp up the country's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities, which are largely conducted overseas.

Speaking at the 'Aviation Horizon 2025' conference organized by AI Engineering Services Ltd in the capital, Naidu highlighted the goal to increase the Indian MRO market's share from 14% to 50% by the year 2030.

With the Indian MRO sector currently valued at USD 1.8 billion, Naidu also noted the expectation of air passenger numbers reaching 300 million by 2030, underscoring plans for 50 new airports over the next five years and 200 more airports over two decades to support this growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025