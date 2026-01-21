Left Menu

Empowering Innovation: Vice Chancellors' Call for Entrepreneurial Shift in Universities

The Vice Chancellors' Conference, organized by the Association of Indian Universities, emphasized the need for universities to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The event highlighted the role of higher education institutions in transitioning India to an innovation-driven superpower, focusing on job creation and national development through student entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:21 IST
The Association of Indian Universities organized a seminal Vice Chancellors' Conference, where prominent figures in Indian academia gathered to deliberate on the future role of universities. Hundreds of Vice Chancellors participated, emphasizing the crucial shift from knowledge-based education to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the event, speaking on the critical role of educational institutions in driving national development through entrepreneurship. He stressed that for India to evolve into an innovation-driven global power, universities must become centers for entrepreneurship, promoting self-employment and skill development among students.

Throughout the conference, key topics such as encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, setting up incubation centers, and enhancing university-industry collaborations were discussed. Leadership from various southern states voiced the importance of aligning education with practical industry needs to harness the nation's full innovation potential. The event concluded with a call for universities to focus on nurturing job creators, not just job seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

