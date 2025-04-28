Navigating the Skies: India's Response to Pakistan Airspace Closure
Amid rising tensions due to the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian airlines prompts India to assess impacts and collaborate with airlines. Potential airfare hikes and operational challenges are key concerns, with Minister Naidu highlighting safety and comprehensive understanding before decisions.
In light of escalated tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident, which claimed at least 26 lives, India faces logistical challenges after Pakistan barred its airlines from using its airspace. The Civil Aviation Ministry, led by Minister K Rammohan Naidu, is actively assessing this situation.
The closure has resulted in higher operational costs and longer flight times, impacting flights especially originating from northern India. With over 800 weekly international flights from India, potential airfare increases loom, prompting discussions at the 'Aviation Horizon 2025' conference.
Minister Naidu emphasized the need for a thorough understanding before making decisions, ensuring passenger safety remains paramount. Airlines are adapting routes, with carriers like IndiGo adjusting schedules and facing operational limits on certain routes to Almaty and Tashkent.
