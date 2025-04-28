Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Meets Fatal End
A speeding car collided with a logistics vehicle near Thotapalli village, resulting in five deaths and two injuries. One is seriously injured and another remains critical. Police suspect negligent driving and are identifying the victims, continuing their investigation into the accident.
- India
A devastating accident occurred near Thotapalli village as a speeding car collided with a logistics vehicle, leading to five fatalities and two injuries, authorities reported.
Among the injured, one individual sustained severe injuries while another remains in a critical condition, currently receiving medical treatment after being rushed to the hospital by local residents.
The collision, believed to be caused by negligent driving, involved a car registered in Tamil Nadu and a logistics vehicle from Karnataka. Police are working to identify the deceased and are actively investigating the incident.
