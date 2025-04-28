Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Meets Fatal End

A devastating accident occurred near Thotapalli village as a speeding car collided with a logistics vehicle, leading to five fatalities and two injuries, authorities reported.

Among the injured, one individual sustained severe injuries while another remains in a critical condition, currently receiving medical treatment after being rushed to the hospital by local residents.

The collision, believed to be caused by negligent driving, involved a car registered in Tamil Nadu and a logistics vehicle from Karnataka. Police are working to identify the deceased and are actively investigating the incident.

