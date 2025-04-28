Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: Competitive Edge in Global Markets

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India's potential to remain competitive despite global tariffs. Through innovation and scale advantages, India attracts multinational firms, bolstering its economic growth. The nation's transformation into a major exporter signals a strong economic future, poised to become the third-largest economy by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has expressed confidence that India will maintain its competitiveness in the global market despite current tariff challenges, citing the nation's scale advantages and focus on innovation.

In an interview with PTI, Scindia noted India's growing appeal to multinational companies due to its vast domestic market and robust economic growth, supported by progressive policies on manufacturing and innovation.

Highlighting India's remarkable transformation, Scindia projected the country to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028, bolstered by significant export capabilities, particularly in the mobile phone sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

