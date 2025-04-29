Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal Gains Momentum

India and the United States have reported 'positive progress' in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement. The discussions aim to finalize the first phase of the trade pact by the fall of 2025, according to the Indian government. Officials from both countries are optimistic about concluding mutually beneficial terms.

India and the United States have reported a significant stride in their bilateral trade negotiations, according to a government statement released on Tuesday. Officials from both sides engaged in discussions aimed at securing a promising trade agreement.

The deliberations focused on concluding the initial phase of the trade deal by the fall of 2025. India's commerce ministry highlighted the progress made during the talks, asserting a mutually beneficial path for both nations.

The negotiations aspire to finalize terms that will introduce impactful economic benefits, as officials continue to work towards reaching a substantial agreement in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

