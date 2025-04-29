Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Interest: A Promising Start for Electric Mobility

Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed notable interest, achieving a 28% subscription on its second day of bidding, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The offering saw substantial engagement from retail individual investors and non-institutional investors.

The company's IPO, the first mainboard public issue of the 2025-26 financial year, is a blend of a fresh equity issue worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders. Overall, the IPO could reach a size of Rs 2,981 crore, with Ather's valuation estimated at Rs 11,956 crore.

This move marks Ather Energy as the second electric two-wheeler firm to enter the public arena, following Ola Electric Mobility's IPO last year. Leading the IPO are Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory, and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets.

