Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Interest: A Promising Start for Electric Mobility
Ather Energy's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has garnered substantial interest, being 28% subscribed on its second day. The IPO combines fresh issues and offers for sale, aiming for a total of Rs 2,981 crore. The electric two-wheeler company follows Ola in its public market debut.
Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) witnessed notable interest, achieving a 28% subscription on its second day of bidding, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The offering saw substantial engagement from retail individual investors and non-institutional investors.
The company's IPO, the first mainboard public issue of the 2025-26 financial year, is a blend of a fresh equity issue worth Rs 2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale by existing shareholders. Overall, the IPO could reach a size of Rs 2,981 crore, with Ather's valuation estimated at Rs 11,956 crore.
This move marks Ather Energy as the second electric two-wheeler firm to enter the public arena, following Ola Electric Mobility's IPO last year. Leading the IPO are Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory, and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets.
