Piyush Goyal's UK's Trade Tour Fuels FTA Anticipation
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a visit to the UK, attending a joint business reception in London and engaging in discussions aimed at strengthening India-UK economic partnerships. While an FTA remains unresolved, Goyal emphasized innovation and investment opportunities during various gatherings with UK business leaders.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the UK concluded with a joint business reception at Lancaster House in London, where expectations were high for bolstering the bilateral partnership.
Accompanied by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Goyal participated in discussions focused on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Prior meetings at Downing Street involved both Reynolds and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, covering broader economic ties.
Though FTA specifics were not disclosed, significant strides were noted in fostering bilateral economic cooperation and innovation, highlighting substantial investment prospects. Goyal also engaged with industry leaders to explore further collaborations, with plans to continue negotiations in Norway and Brussels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
