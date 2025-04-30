Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's UK's Trade Tour Fuels FTA Anticipation

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a visit to the UK, attending a joint business reception in London and engaging in discussions aimed at strengthening India-UK economic partnerships. While an FTA remains unresolved, Goyal emphasized innovation and investment opportunities during various gatherings with UK business leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 01:04 IST
Piyush Goyal's UK's Trade Tour Fuels FTA Anticipation
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the UK concluded with a joint business reception at Lancaster House in London, where expectations were high for bolstering the bilateral partnership.

Accompanied by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Goyal participated in discussions focused on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Prior meetings at Downing Street involved both Reynolds and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, covering broader economic ties.

Though FTA specifics were not disclosed, significant strides were noted in fostering bilateral economic cooperation and innovation, highlighting substantial investment prospects. Goyal also engaged with industry leaders to explore further collaborations, with plans to continue negotiations in Norway and Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025