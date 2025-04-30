Left Menu

FSSAI's Green Light to rPET in Food Packaging: A Boost to Circular Economy

FSSAI's approval of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) guidelines is set to enhance India's circular economy by promoting eco-friendly packaging. This decision aligns with the Plastic Waste Management Rules and is expected to create significant investment and job opportunities in the PET recycling sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of PET Recyclers (Bharat) applauded the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) recent directive allowing recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) for food packaging. The move is expected to bolster the nation's circular economy, marking a major shift towards sustainable packaging solutions.

FSSAI's guidelines align with the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, which require 30% recycled content in rigid plastic packaging by April 2025. The introduction of a specific logo for rPET-packaged products aims to enhance consumer awareness and encourage eco-friendly choices.

The PET recycling sector anticipates an investment surge of Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 crore, promising to create 10,000 jobs and support the livelihoods of over 2 million rag pickers. By 2027, the sector's capacity is expected to grow significantly, contributing to India's sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

