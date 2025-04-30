Bengaluru's Yellow Line Expansion Moves Forward with New Metro Cars
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited is nearing the operationalization of the Yellow Line, with three new metro rail cars arriving and more expected soon. This expansion aims to improve urban transit for commuters, enhancing connectivity from RV College to Bommasandra.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has achieved a major step in its metro network expansion with the arrival of three new rail cars for the Yellow Line.
On Wednesday, the first three cars from the third train set were received, while the remainder will be transported to Bengaluru by May 2, according to a BMRCL statement.
The Yellow Line, spanning from RV College to Bommasandra, is close to operation and will significantly streamline urban transit, enhancing connectivity for thousands of city commuters.
