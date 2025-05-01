Left Menu

India's Orange Economy: A Global Creative Hub Boom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the growth potential of India's Orange Economy, emphasizing content, creativity, and culture. As India emerges as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation, the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai aims to position the nation as a leader in the global creative economy.

Emphasizing the burgeoning potential of India's content creation economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is on the cusp of becoming a global creative power. Modi heralded the 'Orange Economy' as India's new dawn, driven by content, creativity, and culture. In his address at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai, Modi declared this the era for creating in India and for the world.

Highlighting India's rise as a global film, gaming, and music hub, Modi noted that the Orange Economy's pillars—content, creativity, and culture—will ignite significant growth in India's graphic and animation industries. 'This burgeoning sector will enhance economic prosperity for the nation,' Modi asserted to an audience of global artists, investors, and policymakers.

WAVES 2025, held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, aims to cement India's status as a global media and entertainment hub. The summit aligns with Modi's vision of leveraging creativity and technology for India's brighter future; it assembles industry leaders, creators, and innovators to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029. This landmark event includes plenary sessions and showcases digital innovation, attracting global participation, and setting the stage for transformative engagement in creative industries.

