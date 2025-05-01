Pakistan Closes Airspace Amid Heightened India Tensions
Pakistan closes specific Karachi and Lahore airspace portions for four hours daily in May, citing security concerns amid heightened tensions with India. The decision, affecting selected flight corridors, comes after a terror attack in Pahalgam, with Pakistan on high alert and exercising increased airspace scrutiny.
Pakistan has announced a temporary closure of select airspace portions over Karachi and Lahore, operational from 4:00 am to 8:00 am daily in May, amid escalating tensions with India, according to a media report. This decision follows heightened security concerns after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Official notices confirm that while commercial flight operations are not expected to face significant disruptions, aircraft will be rerouted through alternative paths. The announcement comes as Pakistan's airports nationwide remain on high alert, with robust security and surveillance measures in place.
Pakistan's foreign minister demanded a transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, denying any involvement and cautioning against provocation, while officials highlight that the airspace closure is precautionary, affecting selected corridors without a complete shutdown.
