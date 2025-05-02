Left Menu

Weather Havoc: Thunderstorms Delay Over 200 Flights at Delhi Airport

Thunderstorms and gusty winds led to the diversion of three flights and delays of over 200 flights at Delhi airport on Friday morning. The inclement weather affected operations as authorities and airlines including IndiGo and Air India worked to manage disruptions as the situation gradually normalized.

Early Friday morning, Delhi airport experienced significant operational disruptions due to thunderstorms and gusty winds. Three flights bound for Delhi were diverted, two to Jaipur and one to Ahmedabad, while more than 200 flights faced delays.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) communicated regularly via X, confirming a temporary impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. By 8.20 am, operations were reported to have resumed normalcy, though weather challenges persisted.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India reported impacts on their schedules, with delays and diversions. SpiceJet mentioned significant Air Traffic Control congestion, predicting potential delays for incoming and outgoing flights. The scenario highlighted challenges faced by IGIA, India's busiest airport, which handles approximately 1,300 flights daily.

