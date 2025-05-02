Tragic Accident: Two-Wheeler Mishap in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man identified as Ismail Suratwala suffered the loss of his hand in a road accident on Friday morning. The mishap involved a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus and occurred in the bustling locality of Andheri.

The collision took place around 9.25 am at the Nelco signal. Suratwala, a resident of Mohammed Ali Road, was riding his two-wheeler when he emerged onto the main road from a bylane, colliding with the bus. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to his left hand being crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.

Following the accident, Suratwala was immediately taken to a hospital in Andheri for treatment. Police authorities are processing the formalities to file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident, a BEST official confirmed.

