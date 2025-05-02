Vizhinjam Seaport: A New Era for Kerala's Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport, promising economic stability for Kerala and India. The port's capacity is set to triple, accommodating the world's largest cargo ships. Modi's remarks on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's presence at the event highlight political tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport, aiming for significant economic growth in Kerala and India. Positioned as a future transshipment hub, the port's expansion will allow it to serve the world's largest cargo ships, promising enhanced trade capacities.
During the inauguration, Modi took a political jab at Congress by noting the presence of their MP, Shashi Tharoor, claiming it would cause 'sleepless nights' for many. This comment underscores the ongoing political drama between the ruling party and the opposition.
The commissioning of the port marks a significant milestone in India's maritime infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to bolstering economic stability and trade efficiency across the region.
