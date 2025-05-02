Left Menu

Delhi's Future Trade Hubs: Moving Crowded Markets for Economic Growth

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposes relocating crowded markets in Delhi, such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, to bolster trade and ease business operations. Highlighting the BJP government's initiatives, Gupta emphasizes creating a Traders Welfare Board, an amnesty scheme for GST, and invites suggestions for an industrial policy.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:17 IST
In a significant move to boost economic activity, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suggested relocating crowded traditional markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar to new locations. This initiative aims to enhance trade efficiency and provide much-needed relief to local traders.

Speaking at a Confederation of All India Traders event, Gupta outlined the steps taken by the new BJP administration to revitalize Delhi's commerce sector. She highlighted the necessity of cooperation from the trading community in strengthening the city's economic landscape. According to Gupta, businesses in these areas struggle due to cramped conditions, affecting their operations.

Gupta accused previous governments of failing to modernize Delhi's trade environment, which she says lagged behind due to a lack of vision. A Traders Welfare Board is in the pipeline to address grievances, and an amnesty scheme is being developed with the GST department. Gupta also called for a new industrial policy, encouraging traders to contribute to its drafting.

