Nepal's Ambitious Leap Towards a Green and Digital Future
Nepal's government unveils a strategic plan for the fiscal year 2025-26, prioritizing green energy, good governance, and economic development. Key initiatives include digital banking, hydropower expansion, and tourism enhancement. The government also plans extensive tax reforms and improved international relations to bolster the economy.
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has announced a comprehensive government policy for the fiscal year 2025-26, spotlighting a shift towards green energy and digital integration. The strategy emphasizes green industrialization, improved governance, and robust economic growth as its cornerstones.
On energy, Nepal plans to develop multipurpose hydropower projects to meet dry season power demands, ensuring energy security with a mix of domestic capital mobilization and remittance redirection. Tax reforms aim to overhaul the system for better competitiveness and industrial growth.
The policy also proposes boosting tourism through cultural and spiritual tourism initiatives, expanded digital infrastructure, Euro 6 vehicle standards to address pollution, and integrating public services into a unified Citizen App to modernize service delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
