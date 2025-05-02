Left Menu

Nepal's Ambitious Leap Towards a Green and Digital Future

Nepal's government unveils a strategic plan for the fiscal year 2025-26, prioritizing green energy, good governance, and economic development. Key initiatives include digital banking, hydropower expansion, and tourism enhancement. The government also plans extensive tax reforms and improved international relations to bolster the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:02 IST
Nepal's Ambitious Leap Towards a Green and Digital Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has announced a comprehensive government policy for the fiscal year 2025-26, spotlighting a shift towards green energy and digital integration. The strategy emphasizes green industrialization, improved governance, and robust economic growth as its cornerstones.

On energy, Nepal plans to develop multipurpose hydropower projects to meet dry season power demands, ensuring energy security with a mix of domestic capital mobilization and remittance redirection. Tax reforms aim to overhaul the system for better competitiveness and industrial growth.

The policy also proposes boosting tourism through cultural and spiritual tourism initiatives, expanded digital infrastructure, Euro 6 vehicle standards to address pollution, and integrating public services into a unified Citizen App to modernize service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025