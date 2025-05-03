Left Menu

Kuche7 Launches Revolutionary Stainless Steel Kitchen Line with Farah Khan

Kuche7 unveils its latest innovation in luxury stainless steel kitchens at a high-profile Mumbai event graced by Farah Khan, reinforcing its position as a leading Indian brand with a presence in major cities and abroad. The launch features India's first curved modular kitchen, emphasizing sustainability, customization, and premium quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:01 IST
Kuche7 Launches Revolutionary Stainless Steel Kitchen Line with Farah Khan
KUCHE7 and Farah Khan Launch Luxe Indian Kitchen Line. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling showcase of innovation blended with opulence, Kuche7, a pioneering force in the Indian kitchen industry, has unveiled its latest luxury stainless steel interior solutions. The event was not just a product launch but a statement of cutting-edge craftsmanship, attended by the illustrious Farah Khan.

Kuche7, envisioned by Naeem Chauhan in 2016, continues to disrupt India's kitchen market by setting benchmarks in style, sustainability, and smart design. The launch featured insights from notable industry figures, underscoring the brand's commitment to transcending traditional designs with sustainable, resilient, and elegant stainless steel solutions.

The brand's latest expansion sees its presence across India in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and internationally in Dubai, with future growth planned for locations including Lucknow and Chennai. Kuche7's novel introductions highlight India's first curved stainless steel modular kitchen, an array of over 20,000 custom finishes, and a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025