IIM Kashipur Celebrates Record Convocation, Embraces Diversity and Innovation
The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur held its 12th Convocation, conferring degrees on 598 graduates, marking their largest batch yet. Distinguished guest Alok Agarwal emphasized the graduates' impact potential. The ceremony underscored IIM Kashipur's dedication to diversity, practical learning, and global collaboration, preparing leaders for societal and business challenges.
In a landmark event, the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted its 12th Convocation Ceremony, celebrating its largest graduating class to date. A total of 598 degrees were awarded across varying programs, marking a 36.5 percent increase in batch size from the previous year.
The ceremony featured insights from Alok Agarwal, Senior Advisor at Reliance Industries, who encouraged graduates to leverage their education for societal impact. Notably, 33 percent of graduates were women, with impressive representation in the MBA (Analytics) program. IIM Kashipur continues to emphasize a blend of academic rigor and real-world application.
With a focus on diversity and inclusivity, the institute's Experiential Learning Program immerses students in field projects, while upcoming collaborations further global engagement. Recognized for its innovative education approach, IIM Kashipur remains a leading force in shaping future-ready leaders for India and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
