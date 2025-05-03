Left Menu

IIM Kashipur Celebrates Record Convocation, Embraces Diversity and Innovation

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur held its 12th Convocation, conferring degrees on 598 graduates, marking their largest batch yet. Distinguished guest Alok Agarwal emphasized the graduates' impact potential. The ceremony underscored IIM Kashipur's dedication to diversity, practical learning, and global collaboration, preparing leaders for societal and business challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:14 IST
IIM Kashipur Celebrates Record Convocation, Embraces Diversity and Innovation
IIM Kashipur Celebrates Its Largest, Most Diverse Graduating Class at 12th Convocation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted its 12th Convocation Ceremony, celebrating its largest graduating class to date. A total of 598 degrees were awarded across varying programs, marking a 36.5 percent increase in batch size from the previous year.

The ceremony featured insights from Alok Agarwal, Senior Advisor at Reliance Industries, who encouraged graduates to leverage their education for societal impact. Notably, 33 percent of graduates were women, with impressive representation in the MBA (Analytics) program. IIM Kashipur continues to emphasize a blend of academic rigor and real-world application.

With a focus on diversity and inclusivity, the institute's Experiential Learning Program immerses students in field projects, while upcoming collaborations further global engagement. Recognized for its innovative education approach, IIM Kashipur remains a leading force in shaping future-ready leaders for India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025