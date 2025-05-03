Left Menu

Zoho Halts Ambitious $700 Million Chip Manufacturing Plan in India

Zoho Corporation has paused its $700 million semiconductor manufacturing plan, citing uncertainty in technology pathways and capital demands. This decision impacts India's efforts to foster a domestic chip industry. The move follows another pause by Adani Group on a similar venture, affecting India’s chipmaking ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:10 IST
Zoho Halts Ambitious $700 Million Chip Manufacturing Plan in India
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback to India's chip manufacturing ambitions, software behemoth Zoho Corporation has announced halting its ambitious $700 million investment in semiconductor production. Zoho's Co-founder and CEO, Sridhar Vembu, cited uncertainties in choosing the right technology path and the substantial capital required as the reasons for this decision.

Vembu took to social media platform 'X' to elaborate, stating, "Given the capital-intensive nature of semiconductor manufacturing and the necessity for government backing, we wanted assurance in our technological direction before involving taxpayer money. Lacking that confidence, our board opted to shelve the project until a superior technological approach is identified."

Zoho originally intended to inject $400 million into a semiconductor facility in Karnataka, projected to generate 460 jobs. This pause arrives amid broader challenges, as the Adani Group also ceased its $10 billion chip manufacturing project in collaboration with Israel's Tower Semiconductor. The Indian government's ongoing support signifies its determination to establish a domestic chip ecosystem, as seen with Tata Electronics' groundbreaking agreement to build the nation's first commercial semiconductor fab in Gujarat under the India Semiconductor Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025